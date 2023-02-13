PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the West Norfolk Bridge Monday.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday on I-164 near the US-58 Interchange. The crash initially closed the east center lane, right lane, and right shoulder

Officials say the West Norfolk Bridge will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time while the debris is cleared and traffic is currently being diverted.

Motorists are urged to use alternate travel routes and avoid the West Norfolk Bridge at this time.