PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A death in Portsmouth investigators say was the result of an overdose is now a homicide case.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard on January 11, 2023 for a reported overdose. They arrived to find 40-year-old Jimmy Hernandez, unconscious. Despite life-saving measures, police say Hernandez died as a result of the narcotics he consumed.

After a months-long investigation, detectives determined this case was a homicide. On July 6, they arrested 29-year-old Chardae Alston on felony homicide and petit larceny charges.

Chardae Alston (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.