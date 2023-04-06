PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 6,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, this was the result of a vehicle accident. At last check, around 3 p.m., 6,155 customers were without power in Portsmouth.

Images from WAVY Photographer Rob Rizzo show an uprooted, dangling power pole leaning against lines in the 4000 block of George Washington Highway.

Portsmouth Police confirmed traffic lights on George Washington Highway are out from Victory Boulevard to Elm Street and advise drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Dominion is estimating the time for power to be restored will be between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding to outage.