Organizers gear up for peaceful rally in support of Portsmouth Police Chief placed on administrative leave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents around Portsmouth are planning a “Support Chief Greene” rally Sunday afternoon after the Police Chief was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

The “Support Chief Greene” rally is happening at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Portsmouth City Hall located at 801 Street.

“If you disagree with Portsmouth suspending Chief Greene – Join us Sunday for a peaceful rally,” the post for the event said.

As of Sunday noon, the event has garnered over 650 responses on social media with almost 120 saying they were going to attend the rally.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott will be live on the scene as the event progresses.

On September 4, Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was placed on administrative leave with pay for 30 days pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The city confirmed that Chief Greene is on paid leave and that Assistant Chief Scott Burke will serve as interim chief. Burke, a 22-year veteran of the force, has served as assistant chief for the past two years.

The details of the investigation are not clear at this time, but Greene has been under intense scrutiny after the department charged State Senator Louise Lucas and other prominent Black community members in connection to a demonstration at the Portsmouth Confederate monument, in which the historic structure was painted and damaged.

Lucas and 18 others are facing felony charges in the case including conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. The first 14 charged were arraigned Friday morning.

