Operation School Supplies still looking for more donations as back-to-school gets closer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This is the last week of our Operation School Supplies Initiative. Help us help every student in Hampton Roads get off to a strong start this school year.

With a virtual start to the school year, kids still needs pens and paper and supplies.

There are multiple ways you can help.

You can still drop off supplies in our bins at one of the drop off locations — we have all of them listed for you here.

You can also give a monetary donation online with the help of the United Way.

The supplies we collect will be distributed to 12 school districts.

During a normal year, we would air information live at a drop off location, joined by a few of our sponsors. This year, because of the pandemic, we’re introducing you to our sponsors virtually. This week we talked with representatives from BECO Asset Management.

“BECO is proud to support community initiatives and specifically ones for education because we are in the multi-family housing sector. So we have a whole host of demographics that we’re working on supporting and within that demographic, we obviously have children. So we know there are so many children in the Hampton Roads area that lack the resources that they need to be supported in their education and we like to aid in that effort,” said Chandler Cutright, a representative for BECO Asset Management.

If your child is in need of supplies, please contact your local school district and let them know to get in touch with us.

