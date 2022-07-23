PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An event on Saturday in Portsmouth aimed at taking back the community.

The uptick in violence in Hampton roads sparked the idea of “Open Our Eyes.” Event organizers tell 10 On Your Side they were called to bring the community together.

“When I am touched like that I feel the need to call on God,” Minister Douglas Hankieson said. “That’s my reasoning for this.”

Minister Hankieson and his wife, Lisa, both grew up in Portsmouth and with recent violence, they feel the community needs hope.

“People need hope. People need our encouragement. People needs to be lifted up,” Minister Hankieson said. Lisa Hankieson hopes to encourage people to speak up more with encouragement through music, prayer and person testimony