PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the suspects accused in a Portsmouth home invasion earlier this month has turned himself to authorities.

According to Portsmouth police on Wednesday, 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. is currently being held at the Portsmouth City jail on charges of armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary.

The other suspect, 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr., is still on the run.

Mitchell Boney Jr (left) and Tyree Boney Jr (right). Image provided by Portsmouth Police.

The pair were caught on camera in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 14 at a home in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed two armed suspects entered the home around 1:50 p.m. and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.

The suspects then proceeded to steal a safe and a wallet. The entire home invasion takes 1:06 seconds.

Police released surveillance camera footage that captured the crime unfolding inside the home. You can see one of the suspects pressing a firearm to the back of the female resident and ordering her not to speak.

“Get in the closet. I’m not [expletive] playing,” said one of the suspects to the elderly man sitting on the couch in what appears to be the living room section of the home.

Both suspects were holding firearms and pacing around the room as the victims hurried to go inside the closet. One of the victims had trouble walking and was using a walker.

Once the residents were inside the closet, the suspects started taking items from the home including what appeared to be cell phones.

Seconds later, one of the suspects appeared on camera carrying the safe.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.