One man shot on Effingham St. in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Effingham Street, near the intersection of Pavilion Drive.

Police say there was one victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

