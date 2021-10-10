One man shot on Effingham St. in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Effingham Street, near the intersection of Pavilion Drive.
Police say there was one victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.