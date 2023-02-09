PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been displaced following a fire Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency, crews responded to the fire around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Marcy St. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency

Officials say crews from PFRES and Chesapeake Fire made a quick attack on the fire and were able to prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was marked under control at 5:19 a.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or crew reported. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the one occupant with their relocation needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.