One dead in shooting on Cherokee Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road that left one man dead.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:42 p.m. for a gunshot wound victim.

Officers located an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 10 minutes later officers were notified of a gunshot wound victim that walked into Maryview Hospital.

Police say the staus of that victim’s injuries are unknown at this time and it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Portsmouth Police Department asks anyone with any additional information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

