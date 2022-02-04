On the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, civil rights group calls for improvements to mass transit

FILE — In a June 15, 1999 file photo Rosa Parks smiles during a Capitol Hill ceremony where Parks was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington. A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will be unveiled in downtown Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tired of the inequities created by Jim Crow’s south, Rosa Parks remained seated, end up behind bars, and later took the seat of an icon in the civil rights movement.

“Because of that arrest, there was a 381-day boycott with over 40,000 Black people that did not ride transit,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Hampton NAACP.

By transit is how Kanyoton remembered the pivotal moment in American history; she boarded a bus at the transit center in downtown Hampton. Kanoyton also sits on the governing board of Hampton Roads Transit.

“To fast forward to where we are, transportation is still an issue. We need more equity in transportation,” said Kanyton on the night before her symbolic bus ride.

That’s why the Virginia NAACP, in a virtual conference, called the anniversary of Park’s birth 107 years ago Transit Equity Day.

Regional planners want to accelerate plans for high-speed rail and transportation funding that’s less reliant on the gas tax.

On the streets of Hampton Roads, Kanoyton wants to see improvements to bus and light rail service.

“Last year in the General Assembly, they passed legislation that racism is a public health crisis; transportation is part of that, and that’s part of food insecurity. You can’t get to a grocery store. If you look in southeast Newport News, there’s only one grocery store that’s there but you have people who take Uber to get to Walmart,” she said.

Kanoyton is calling on residents to demand that lawmakers fund an expanded and environmentally friendly bus service that will deliver a ride every 15 minutes.

“We need to have electric buses. We want to have clean emissions. We want to have bus rapid transit where you can have buses going up and down one lane. They have it in Richmond where it is nonstop and you want to have light rail, so we want to have mass transit all through Hampton Roads,” said Kanoyton.

Kanoyton also wants to bring attention to the region’s bus drivers who have faced difficult conditions during the pandemic.

“Our bus drivers work 24-7 around the clock and we want to make sure we support them as well so when you see a bus driver thank a bus driver,” said Kanoyton.