Officials say driver who crashed into Portsmouth fire station was shot first

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) — It was a bizarre emergency call: At 1:24 a.m. Monday morning the Portsmouth emergency communications center received a call requesting assistance inside Fire Station 1 in the 1600 block of Effingham Street.

According to police, the driver of a gray sedan crashed into a bay just as a medic unit carrying two employees was leaving. The two vehicles crashed head-on. The impact pushed the rear of the medic vehicle into the Hazardous Materials Unit.

The medics were taken a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening while firefighters worked to extricate the driver of the sedan. 21-year-old Tysheek Spivey was pulled from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, police determined Spivey had been shot in the upper body before he pulled into the bay. Bullet holes could be seen at the rear of his sedan.

Family members have a lot of questions about what happened before and after the crash. WAVY News 10 reached out to the victim’s mother; she was overcome with grief and unable to provide comments about her son and his death. She did share that Spivey meant the world to her.

Late Monday, police were looking for the public’s help in piecing together the last moments of Spivey’s life. Police transmissions indicate Spivey may have been shot on Randolph Street, which is five minutes from his mother’s home.

Family members say the I.C. Norcom graduate had just returned from Philadelphia and he was about to return to the city. Friends, loved ones and teachers including his Cradock Middle School teacher, Saran Bell Day, have offered condolences on social media platforms. Day told WAVY News 10 Spivey was respectful and a joy to have in class.

“I speak on behalf of a lot of teachers who worked with Tysheek; we are all devastated. In our conversations on social media, we talked about how hurt we are and we are praying for his family,” said Day.

Police are asking the public for help in solving the case. Call the Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 if you know who shot Spivey.

