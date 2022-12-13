PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.

The $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. The casino is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard — just south of I-264. Rush Street Gaming officials broke ground for the casino back in December 2021.

Tuesday’s event will feature a “first-look” front-of-the-house walking tour of the gaming floor, the event center, and other amenities at the facility. Construction is still ongoing but will be paused temporarily during the tour.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, open 24/7, will feature a gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room. Additionally, the facility will have ten new restaurants and bars all under one roof, including high-end dining at Admiral’s Steak and Seafood, casual dining at Crossings Café and Asian cuisine at Mian; plus, Slice Pizzeria, Starbucks and more.

The casino is expected to employ 1,300 team members and will continue to fill positions in the weeks leading up to the opening. Visit riverscasino.com for a list of current openings.