PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a business in Portsmouth overnight appeared to have started in a shredder, officials say.

Officials with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said units were called to Wheelabrator on Victory Boulevard — just down the road from Norfolk Naval Shipyard — around 2:30 a.m.

The building was quickly evacuated and no one was hurt, officials said.

Officials said the fire was marked under control just before 3:15 a.m.