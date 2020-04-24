Officer, 2 employees and 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at HRRJ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly a dozen staff and inmates at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, April 24.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail released the news in a release Friday.

The facility says an officer has been self-quarantined at home since the onset of an elevated temperature, but did not specify when it began.

The jail said it was notified Wednesday that a part-time contract employee tested positive for the virus. A second contract employee tested positive and told the facility Friday.

Eight inmates have also tested positive as of Friday. They are in good condition and are in isolation, the jail said.

“We are working with the Department of Health and our medical provider to get more testing kits. Currently we are only testing individuals that are symptomatic,” the jail said. “The Virginia Department of Health and HRRJ staff are monitoring all inmates and staff who recently had contact with the eight individuals currently in isolation.”

All visitors, employees and contractors coming to the facility are required to have their temperature taken prior to entering. The jail is also cleaning and sanitizing frequently.

The jail is posting weekly virus updates on its website.

