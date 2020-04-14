ODU lecturer says social media could have a positive influence during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For some, this time of social distancing means more time online.

While that may sound like a bad thing, a communications lecturer at ODU said it could mean the opposite.

“Social media is not going to save the world,” said Brendan O’Hallarn, a lecturer in ODU’s Communications and Theater Arts program. “Social media is also not the worst thing in the world. It’s somewhere in between.”

O’Hallarn studied the positive impact social media has during his doctorate program. He said the dissemination of information during this pandemic is unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

“It’s really easy to number one find information, number two share information and then the next level thing is it’s easy to knock down false claims,” he said.

People all over the world use apps like Tik Tok to share funny videos featuring music and dances.

O’Hallarn says during this pandemic — it’s so much more than that.

“It’s not just a diversion,” he said. “I’m seeing Tik Tok used in such creative ways as well. People are, through their dances and their silly fun things that they’re doing, they’re conveying important information.”

O’Hallarn believes these days, you could find yourself smiling more while scrolling.

“The density of goodness, if you will, online seems to be greater right now. I think it’s because we’re going through something,” he said. “You’re seeing things like people sharing good deeds that they’re doing or people asking for help on behalf of their neighbors.”

For many Americans, the coronavirus pandemic calls to mind Sept. 11, 2001 or the 2008 financial crisis — events that shaped our lives in lasting ways. O’Hallarn said the coronavirus pandemic could do the same for social media.

“In many ways, COVID-19 is a bit of a do-over as well,” he said. “I really do feel there is an opportunity to reimagine these platforms.”

O’Hallarn said he hopes what he’s studied on social media will continue long after the pandemic is over and that people will share more positivity rather than negative thoughts and misinformation.

