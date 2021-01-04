Norfolk woman sends out plea for a living kidney donation

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) — Personal trainer and former bodybuilder April Sethmann has spent years training women in a mind-over-matter approach to well-being.

Circa 2010

(Photo Courtesy: April Sethmann)

Then in 2016, her world was turned upside down when doctors discovered a 6-inch rare tumor on her right kidney and three smaller tumors on the left kidney. She was diagnosed with a rare genetic cancer named chromophobe renal cell carcinoma.

October 2016

(Photo Courtesy: April Sethmann)

“Two months later, I had the right kidney taken out, nephrectomy, two months after that I was getting half the left kidney taken out. So I have been living since 2016 with one half of a kidney,” said Sethmann.

The surgeries slowed her down but did not stop the 47-year old who enjoys life and fitness programs in the East Beach section of Norfolk. Then, late last year, a checkup revealed unusual growths on her half kidney.

Spotting a client in training

(Photo Courtesy: April Sethmann)

“I have started growing spots again. We have found now that I have four so they have tried to move forward for a kidney transplant,” she said.

Her family members don’t qualify as donors. Her husband is over 65 years of age and close relatives, including her son Anthony, may have the same rare condition.

April Sethmann and son Anthony Sethmann

(Photo Courtesy: April Sethmann)

“Unfortunately because of the genetic nature of this type of tumor, they don’t want my son. They don’t want him to test or apply for the donor screen because they don’t want to leave him with one kidney and it’s the same respect with my brother. I only have one sibling,” said Sethmann.

Just before Christmas, Sethmann made the tough decision to ask the public for help. She posted an impassioned plea on her Facebook page and reached out to 10 On Your Side.

“This is a difficult thing for me to ask but if anybody knows [person who is] an O positive [blood type] who is 65 and younger — a healthy person that wants to give a kidney or willing to give a kidney and would like to share — God bless. Because this is something that is difficult for me to ask for,” said Sethmann.

Sethmann is hopeful her plea will produce a healthy donor for a living donation.

“You give out to what you want to get back, so to speak. So I’ve always done that for my clients and have always done that for people in my life and to strangers. So, I believe that comes back to you in the long run,” said Sethmann.

To apply as a donor, visit this link from Sentara.