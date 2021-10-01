Norfolk woman in need of kidney: ‘It’s not my time to go’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The picture of health, trainer April Sethman has dozens of clients who rely on her for flexibility and strength training.

She looks healthy, but the former bodybuilder lives with only one-third of one kidney and that partial organ has rare cancerous tumors.

On Monday, doctors could decide whether to remove that partial kidney.

(Photo courtesy: April Sethman)

“My next scan is Monday and as of right now, we are at three and a half centimeters and if it grows to four, they may consider taking the kidney out. So for that reason, we are in a crunch time right now,” said Sethman.

30 people have registered as potential direct donors but so far no perfect match has been found.

“They are trying to match not just O positive, but exact antibodies,” she said.

(Photo courtesy: April Sethman)

The perfect match is just what Portsmouth Judge Johnny Morrison described in his recent interview with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox. Portsmouth Del. Don Scott is the donor.

Their story gives Sethman hope.

“Oh my gosh, it was so enlightening. It gives me hope that there is someone out there for me, tro be an exact match. It was very nice to see that that happened so quickly so that really keeps my hopes up,” she said.

(Photo courtesy: April Sethman)

Sethman asks that potential donors reach out to her on Facebook Messenger where she can provide additional information about the process at Sentara.

“So I just rely on my faith and my spirituality and for that reason, I feel in my heart it’s not my time to go,” she said.