Norfolk Naval Shipyard to resume coronavirus gate screenings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard will resume COVID-19 screenings for all employees coming to the shipyard on Friday.

In a Facebook post, officials said gates 10, 14A, 15 and 22 would be open Thursday, but they would not be conducting screening. Shipyard leaders say they will suspend screenings to assess if the screenings lead to traffic backups.

On Wednesday, the shipyard started COVID- 19 screenings at all of the gates, including temperature checks. You will be asked several questions such as:

Have you had any symptoms of COVID-19?

Have you traveled outside of the area?

Have you been around someone that tested positive?

Captain Daniel Rossler, the Deputy Commander at NNSY, tells 10 On Your Side the first day was a learning curve. The north side of the base was backed up on Ports Center Parkway into gate 10. However, the other side near Elm Ave into Gate 22 had less traffic.

Capt. Rossler said shipyard leadership will on getting information on which gate is faster in the coming days.

“We all realize the ship maintenance business is important. You see on the news why the USS Harry S Truman is out at sea right now. We have got to do everything we can to make sure that the ships that are here finish their availabilities on time [and] are able to be used as the nation sees fit. So the biggest thing for us to make sure that our employees are safe coming to work,” Capt. Rossler said.

The goal is to have every person go through the security screening in 6 to 8 seconds.

“It’s important because the people are important to us. They are our number one priority and the work we do here is important. So, people are coming to work, working on the ships and the submarines. We want to make sure that our personnel, that we do everything we can to make them safe and healthy while they are here,” Rossler said.

Rossler suggests leaving 20 minutes earlier and printing off the questionnaire, to speed things up as you come to the shipyard.

The Department of Defense would not tell WAVY.com if there are any cases at the shipyard. Newport News Shipbuild has reported 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 23.

According to the Navy Office of Information, nationwide 997 Navy personnel and 144 civilians have tested positive for the virus.

