Norfolk Naval Shipyard held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new improvement project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project.

The $43.6 million project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

The NNSY said in a press release, the project was designed by Moffatt & Nichol of Norfolk, Va. and built by Mid-Eastern Builders of Chesapeake, Va.

In addition, the shipyard said the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project is broken down into 12 construction phases to minimize the impact on maintenance schedules.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

“A perimeter floodwall will be constructed around the dry dock area in order to protect critical facilities, infrastructure and equipment from surge and waves associated with a 100-year storm, and to provide protections from a 500-year flooding event,” said NNSY’s Public Works Officer, Capt. Bill Butler.

“The permanent floodwall will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. It ensures continuity of operations for the shipyard to effectively complete their mission in support of the Fleet,” said SIOP Program Manager Steve Lagana.

The Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project is a part of SIOP, a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to reconstructing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow, and upgrading dry docks and facilities, the Norfolk Shipyard Said.

