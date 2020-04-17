Norfolk Naval Shipyard announces updates to vehicle access, sewing volunteers needed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard announced on April 17 that vehicle access will return to normal as well as a request for volunteer employees currently at home to help make face coverings.

Normal vehicle access will resume and beginning April 20, the shipyard will also go back to using pedestrian turnstile access. Face coverings will need to be removed at access points to verify identity. The shipyard is exploring additional options to keep the turnstiles clean but says that hand sanitizes will be readily available along with regular cleaning of the area.

The shipyard is also reaching out to employees who have sewing machines to help make masks at home. Mask making kits will be available for pick up at Scott Center Annex in front of the old Nex Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in helping can contact David Kinnaird via email or by calling 757-376-9060.

Enhanced screening at the Entry Control Points is in effect and includes temperature taking and questions to ensure personnel do not exhibit any coronavirus symptoms. Required screenings will occur at boarding points for projects including the USS George H.W. Bush, USS Wyoming, and the USS San Francisco.

The commissary at Scott Annex requires a 100% ID check and visitors are not permitted into the store. Masks are required for employees and patrons at NEX locations and the commissary.

Additional information about NEX and commissary hours, modified restaurant hours, MWR information, and medical leave can be found online.

