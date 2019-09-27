No injuries reported after apartment fire in Olde Towne area of Portsmouth

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Dinwiddie St. for a high rise apartment fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:14 p.m. to an upper-level apartment with heavy smoke extending into the hallway.  

The fire was marked under control shortly after and the damage was isolated to a single unit, firefighters say.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.

