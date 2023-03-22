PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire in the 4600 block of King Street just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. This was minutes after crews cleared from a separate fire on Yorkshire Road.
When they got to the scene, officials reported seeing a detached structure of a home fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to knock down the fire before it was able to spread to a neighboring detached garage. There were no reported injuries.
Unfortunately, the structure housing the owner’s chickens and ducks could not be saved. Officials say the animals did not survive.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.