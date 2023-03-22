PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire in the 4600 block of King Street just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. This was minutes after crews cleared from a separate fire on Yorkshire Road.

When they got to the scene, officials reported seeing a detached structure of a home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it was able to spread to a neighboring detached garage. There were no reported injuries.

Unfortunately, the structure housing the owner’s chickens and ducks could not be saved. Officials say the animals did not survive.