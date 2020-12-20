No injuries reported after overnight fire engulfs home in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a fire that engulfed a house in Portsmouth overnight.

Officials say the fire happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Virginia in the Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth.

The units that arrived on the scene reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming out from the sides of the single-story house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from the outside and was deemed under control at around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported following the incident.