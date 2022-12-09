PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the Prentice Park section of the city late Thursday evening.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found a heavy volume of fire that was quickly brought under control with an aggressive interior attack.

There were no injuries reported and crews remained on the scene to extinguish remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.