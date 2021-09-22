No injuries following shooting on Hedgerow Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, police in Portsmouth responded to reports of gunfire.

According to police, they received word of shots fired near the 5700 block of Hedgerow Lane. When officers arrived on the scene they did not locate any shell casings.

Police were made aware that a local school bus was on a nearby street during the incident. The bus driver confirmed to authorities that they were on Rivershore Road around the same time as the initial caller and heard shots fired at 5600 Rivermill Circle.

The driver, however, did not witness any offenders.

It does not appear that the shots were directed at the school bus or the passengers inside.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.