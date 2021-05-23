No injuries following house fire in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire that engulfed the back of a two-story home in Portsmouth Saturday evening.

According to reports, the call for the fire came in at 10:15 in the 2000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, fire officials reported seeing heavy fire from the back of the two-story home.

Crews were able to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.