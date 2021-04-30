No injuries after two-story apartment catches fire in Portsmouth Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A two-story apartment caught on fire Friday night in Portsmouth.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Portsmouth fire officials said they received a call about a residential structure fire in the Port Norfolk area of the city around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find fire coming from the second floor window of the front of the home.

Crews went inside to attack the fire from the interior, and were able to quickly bring it under control.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 11:15 p.m. making sure hot spots were extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

