PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Portsmouth are investigating what caused a building in Portsmouth to up in flames late Sunday evening.

Crews from Portsmouth Fire and Rescue and the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the commercial structure fire around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Airline Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a storage area heavily engulfed in flames which extended into a nearby building. Some extension was found in the Dollar General roof and interior.

There were no injuries reported.