No injuries after fire in 3-story home in Portsmouth Thursday

Fire in 500 block of Broad Street in Portsmouth Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials said there were no injuries after a fire at an older three-story home in Portsmouth Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Broad Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find the home with a finished attic with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack inside. There were several challenges in finding the fire, especially because the home is older and refinished, fire officials said.

The fire was under control in one hour.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Residents who were displaced will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause is unknown as of Thursday evening. The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

