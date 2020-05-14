Nine animals die in Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a residential fire that killed 9 animals early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire just after 1:00 a.m. in the 40 block of Harvard Road. Crews arrived on scene and found fire coming from the home.

The fire was marked under control at 1:26 a.m. No civilians or firefighters were injured but 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 4 birds died in the fire.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.