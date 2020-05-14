Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

Nine animals die in Portsmouth house fire

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a residential fire that killed 9 animals early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire just after 1:00 a.m. in the 40 block of Harvard Road. Crews arrived on scene and found fire coming from the home.

The fire was marked under control at 1:26 a.m. No civilians or firefighters were injured but 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 4 birds died in the fire.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories