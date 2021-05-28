New welcome center opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to Portsmouth!

A new welcome center for the city opened Friday, and 10 On Your Side was there to get a look inside.

It’s at 206 High Street in the middle of Olde Towne.

The old Portsmouth Visitor Information Center was on Crawford Parkway.

City officials hope it will be a gateway for people getting off the Elizabeth River Ferry. It’s about two blocks away from the ferry landing.

Staff members will be available to answer questions and point visitors to some of the attractions.

There’s also a gift shop with some unique Portsmouth products, such as apparel and souvenirs branded with the city logo, History Nuts private-label peanut selection featuring several characters from the city’s history, locally roasted coffees named for Portsmouth’s historic neighborhoods, and a variety of other food items, soaps, and candles made in Portsmouth

The welcome center is certified by the Virginia Tourism Corporation as an official visitor information center.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the Welcome Center staff at 757-393-5111 or 757-393-5327 locally, 800-PORTS-VA (767-8782) from outside the area, and by email at visit@portsmouthva.gov.