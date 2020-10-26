New trial granted for teen convicted of shooting Portsmouth police officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has granted a teenager previously convicted of trying to kill a Portsmouth police officer a new trial.

Will Patterson Jr. was scheduled to be sentenced Monday after being convicted in 2018 on an attempted murder charge, but the sentencing was withdrawn from the docket because the judge granted Patterson’s motion for a new trial.

Patterson is accused of shooting Officer Angelina Baaklini multiple times in November 2017, when she tried to take him into custody as a 15-year-old runaway. She was seriously injured, and her surgeon said she even came minutes from dying, but recovered.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to all charges he faced, including attempted capital murder and aggravated malicious wounding, but was ultimately convicted on all charges by a jury.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney hasn’t set a date for Patterson’s new trial yet.

