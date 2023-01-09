PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will be sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The meeting takes place at 801 Crawford St. in the Portsmouth City Council chamber at 7 p.m.

Jenkins, who had been the interim chief, was appointed as police chief by new interim City Manager Mimi Terry.

Jenkins, who has been with Portsmouth Police for 20 years, spoke at a Jan. 5 prayer vigil in the wake of six people were shot and killed in the last two weeks of 2022.

Jenkins said it is time to come together to save the city.