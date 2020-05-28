New deep-water commercial anchorage area approved by USCG near Cape Charles

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Thursday that Rear Adm. Keith Smith, commander of Fifth Coast Guard District, signed a final rule establishing a new commercial anchorage near Cape Charles and relocating an existing “quarantine anchorage” to an area in the lower Chesapeake Bay.

The new deep-water anchorage area will be effective June 29 and is expected to help protect the environment; help with the safe navigation of maritime commerce and national defense assets; and support the demand for commercial vessel anchoring in the lower Chesapeake Bay.

“The Coast Guard facilitates $5.4 trillion in commerce through the Maritime Transportation System annually,” said Smith. “Formally establishing this anchorage, where ships already anchor, and moving the quarantine anchorage helps ensure the safety of the MTS. It also protects the Chesapeake Bay by reducing potential pollution threats through regulation of the area.”

Anchorage Grounds; Lower Chesapeake Bay, Cape Charles, VA was published to the Federal Register on May 28.

