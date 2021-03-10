Neighbors unsettled after 16-year-old found dead during another Portsmouth shooting investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A recent homicide in Portsmouth has left neighbors concerned.

“Very alarming, very upsetting. I just moved here a year ago. I used to live in Norfolk. But it’s so beautiful and quiet over here, it’s just unbelievable,” said area resident Jane Navarre.

Portsmouth detectives say they found the body of a 16-year-old boy Tuesday morning while investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old.

Police say the boy’s body was found just after 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Hatton Point.

Officials say he died from a gunshot wound.

“Neighbors say they heard fireworks, but a Ring [doorbell] camera recorded the actual shots,” Navarre said.

The boy’s body was found just hours after police responded to High Street for an 18-year-old man who’d been shot.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Neighbors says they saw police investigating near a tree line and saw the body being removed.

Navarre lives in a nearby neighborhood and says the incident is heartbreaking.

She says since the shooting, she’s noticed police driving around the area more frequently.

“I asked one of the officers how the investigation was going. He said he couldn’t comment on the investigation, but that chief had requested patrol in the area,” said Navarre.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the two shootings and how or if they’re connected.

Portsmouth police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.