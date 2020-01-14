Neighbors complain of trash outside Portsmouth man’s yard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When you see the house on Pinewell Street it’s clear something is off. The area is a residential neighborhood with neatly-kept homes, except for one.

One lawn looks like a junk yard, but it’s not.

10 On Your Side got a call about the home, then went and asked the renter who lives there what’s going on. He would not give his name, but told WAVY News “I am moving, and I’m taking all this s–t out of here.”

The man claims he’s moving and that explains the junk, but neighbors insist the yard has been this way for months.

“It’s never been this bad,” the renter said.

When asked whether he would want to be a neighbor to a yard full of junk, he said the issue was only temporary.

“Well if they are moving out … like I am … you would only have to put up with this for a day or so,” he said.

Resident Chiquita Cross confronted the man about dumping junk as far back as May 5, 2019, and she has the confrontation documented on her phone.

“This is ridiculous. You have a truck. This is not a dumpster. This neighborhood is not a dumpster, and you should know that,” she said. On the phone, the renter would be heard saying “I didn’t know that.”

Some living around the renter don’t believe he didn’t know the junk wasn’t allowed.

Cross says she’s complained to he city, but says the city has failed to respond.

The renter claims he’s never been cited by the city or taken to court.

“I am disappointed with the City of Portsmouth,” a resident said. “He has no citations, hasn’t been taken to court. That is the city’s problem.”

10 On Your Side was unable to find the property owner and it is registered under Nashville Holdings, LLC with a Chesapeake P.O. box.

The civic league president showed up at the house too.

“You have to know this is not good. You have to know that nobody should have to complain to you about your mess, nobody should have to come and tell you your yard is an eyesore. You ought to be able to see that,” said Elvira Johnson-Williams, who is president of Wilson Ward Gosport Civic League.

The unnamed renter responded to Johnson-Williams by saying he doesn’t care.

But Tuesday afternoon, the renter started cleaning up the mess.

By 3:30 p.m., he was putting a dent in the collection of junk in the yard.

After WAVY News visited the property, Portsmouth’s Department of Permits and Inspections sent an inspector to the property. The property owner and renter were on site removing debris, and have been given through Wednesday to finish the job.

Otherwise, the city will send out a contractor at the property owner’s expense