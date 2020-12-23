Navy medical personnel from Norfolk aviation and carrier commands to receive their first COVID-19 dose

201009-N-N0777-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 22, 2020) The new COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Capt. Kohn Lien, left, from Baltimore, Md., a Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) by Hospitalman Naomi Ishou, right, from San Diego, and assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP). NMCP is supporting the fleet by providing the voluntary vaccination within the DoD phased approach to prioritizing mission-essential healthcare personnel in receiving the vaccine. GHWB is currently at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Novalee Manzella)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy medical personnel across multiple commands based in Norfolk will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The voluntary vaccination falls within the DoD-phased approach to prioritize mission-essential healthcare personnel in receiving the vaccine.

Medical personnel in “key positions” are first to receive the shot.

Some of the commands first up include individuals from:

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 based out of Naval Station Norfolk

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 based out of Naval Station Norfolk

Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 based out of Norfolk

HM-15 based out of Naval Station Norfolk

USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) based out of Naval Station Norfolk

USS George Washington (CVN 73) based out of Naval Station Norfolk

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) based out of Naval Station Norfolk

Locally, vaccinations will be distributed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Immunization Clinic, in Portsmouth.

On Dec. 15, NMCP was one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. The medical center continues to vaccinate assigned healthcare workers.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) receives its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations delivery on Dec. 15 and is being stored in freezers. Vaccinations for the healthcare staff will begin Dec. 16. NMCP is one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the Department of Defense to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

“We are tracking a majority of medical personnel to be completed with their first dosage of the vaccine before New Year’s Eve,” said Cmdr. Jeff Delzer, CNAL Force Radiation Health officer. “There is a lot of enthusiasm and gratefulness to getting the first dosage and everyone who I have spoken with are highly motivated to get vaccinated.”

Delzer is responsible for scheduling and tracking the TYCOM’s vaccination schedule for all commands that report to the Type Command.

The distribution process is phase-driven to protect the Department of Defense from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. In the initial phases, a limited number of sites were selected, such as Portsmouth Naval Medical Center to receive the vaccine.

Read the full release and other commands to receive the vaccine here.