Navy medical personnel from Norfolk aviation and carrier commands to receive their first COVID-19 dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy medical personnel across multiple commands based in Norfolk will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The voluntary vaccination falls within the DoD-phased approach to prioritize mission-essential healthcare personnel in receiving the vaccine.
Medical personnel in “key positions” are first to receive the shot.
Some of the commands first up include individuals from:
- Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana
- Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 based out of Naval Station Norfolk
- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 based out of Naval Station Norfolk
- Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 based out of Norfolk
- HM-15 based out of Naval Station Norfolk
- USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) based out of Naval Station Norfolk
- USS George Washington (CVN 73) based out of Naval Station Norfolk
- USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) based out of Naval Station Norfolk
Locally, vaccinations will be distributed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Immunization Clinic, in Portsmouth.
On Dec. 15, NMCP was one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. The medical center continues to vaccinate assigned healthcare workers.
“We are tracking a majority of medical personnel to be completed with their first dosage of the vaccine before New Year’s Eve,” said Cmdr. Jeff Delzer, CNAL Force Radiation Health officer. “There is a lot of enthusiasm and gratefulness to getting the first dosage and everyone who I have spoken with are highly motivated to get vaccinated.”
Delzer is responsible for scheduling and tracking the TYCOM’s vaccination schedule for all commands that report to the Type Command.
The distribution process is phase-driven to protect the Department of Defense from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. In the initial phases, a limited number of sites were selected, such as Portsmouth Naval Medical Center to receive the vaccine.
Read the full release and other commands to receive the vaccine here.
Latest News
- Former ‘Survivor’ contestant charged in Virginia with grand larceny
- Most of Mexico doesn’t have facilities to store COVID-19 vaccine, doctor says
- NC’s Vidant Health vaccinates over 2,500 team members, providers
- Navy medical personnel from Norfolk aviation and carrier commands to receive their first COVID-19 dose
- Man wanted in Franklin for allegedly sexually assaulting two children