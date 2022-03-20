The first U.S. Navy carrier was converted by Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy is celebrating 100 years of aircraft carriers in active service with the recognition of the first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley (CV-1), which was converted by Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

USS Langley (CV-1) was commissioned in March 20, 1922. Before that, it was a cargo ship, the collier USS Jupiter (AC-3), and was due to its cargo spaces being able to stow aircraft with ample spaces.

Langley was nicknamed the “covered wagon” given its unique look with the assembled deck resembling a canopy. The Navy’s first carrier also had the navigating bridge below the flight deck.

“On March 20 we observe the centennial of aircraft carriers serving and strengthening our Nation and are proud knowing it was Norfolk Naval Shipyard that converted the Navy’s very first aircraft carrier, USS Langley,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson.

The first launching at USS Langley took place on Oct. 17, 2022 by Lt. Virgil C. Griffin in a VE-7 “Bluebird” adopted from the U.S. Army to become the Navy’s fighter aircraft of choice. Nine days later, Lt. Cmdr. Godfrey Chevalier touched down on Langley in an Aeromarine while the carrier was underway.

Courtesy – DVIDS

Joining the Pacific Battle Fleet in late 1924, Langley patrolled the world’s largest ocean for the next 12 years. By 1936, Langley was becoming obsolete in the shadow of three newer carriers, and converted into a seaplane tender.

During World War II, Langley assisted Royal Australian Air Force with anti-submarine patrols and was assigned to American-British-Dutch-Australian forces challenging Japanese offensives.

To learn more about USS Langley, CLICK HERE.