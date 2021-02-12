Naval Medical Center Portsmouth releases update on 2nd dose after COVID-19 vaccine shortage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Karsten Foster, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah May unloads a shipment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations into a freezer at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) on Dec. 15. Vaccinations for the healthcare staff will begin Dec. 16. NMCP is one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the Department of Defense to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) announced on Friday, they have received a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine and will contact patients directly who are up for their second dose.

In a Facebook post, the Naval Medical Center said, “we’ve received a limited amount of vaccine and NMCP will send an automated phone message contacting you when it is time to return for your second vaccine dose.”

Earlier this week NMCP, announced the facility will not be administering any more COVID-19 vaccinations due to a shortage.

Officials said Friday due to supply constraints, they are prioritizing those who previously received their first dose and require their second dose in the order in which the first dose was received.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth said individuals up for their second dose will receive a notification if they got the first dose on or before Jan. 15.

NMCP is asking individuals to wait until you have received notification before coming to the facility.

“For operational forces, U.S. Fleet Forces will continue to coordinate with your command to schedule vaccinations for initial doses,” said officials.

NMCP said they will continue to communicate with operational commands to coordinate the availability of the vaccine.

In addition the post also said:

“If you are Active Duty, please DO NOT CALL or walk in without U.S. Fleet Forces coordination.”

“We have received several questions about the timing of the second dose. Following CDC guidelines, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.”

“However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, science behind the vaccination shows that the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be scheduled for administration up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

“We do not anticipate exceeding the CDC-approved window for vaccination (42 days from first to the second dose), and we are looking forward to receiving additional doses this week to continue COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Read more about Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s vaccination process here.