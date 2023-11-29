PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. for the opening of a Level II Trauma Center, located at 620 John Paul Jones Circle in Portsmouth.

Rear Admiral Darin Via, acting Navy surgeon general, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Michael Malanoski, deputy director, Defense Health Agency, Rear Admiral Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director, Defense Health Network Atlantic, Captain Shelley Perkins, deputy commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and a representative from the City of Portsmouth will be in attendance.

The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Health awarded the NMCP a provisional designation as a Level II Trauma Center on Aug. 25, 2023. This will give emergency responders another option in Hampton Roads when transporting acutely injured patients, even if those patients are not associated with the military.

The NMCP hopes that the trauma designation will mean that they can maintain the readiness of expertly trained Navy Medicine professionals to provide quality healthcare across the naval force. This will also help ensure that staff is consistently honing their clinical and operational skills to save future lives on the battlefield or during rapid disaster response.