PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Apheresis Clinic urgently needs blood donations.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard posted a flyer Wednesday saying the clinic needs all types of donations, including whole blood, plasma and platelets.

The clinic is open five days a week and hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is next to the laboratory waiting area.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at militarydonor.com. Appointments can also be made by calling 757-953-1717/5602. After calling, parking and location directions to the site will be given.

You can also email judith.a.barnes20.civ@mail.mil.