Multiple injuries reported following overnight crash on Rodman Ave in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are now investigating a multi-vehicle crash overnight.
According to a tweet from police, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near Rodman Avenue and Grove Street. There were multiple injuries reported following the crash, however, police say none appear to be life-threatening.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. There is no additional information.
