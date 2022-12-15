PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews from Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Suffolk responded to a trench rescue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a trench rescue around 12:22 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Norfolk Rd. at the US Amines property.

Officials say the patient was repairing a broken water main when he became entrapped. Crews were able to successfully extricate the patient with the help of WF Magann Corporation, Portsmouth Public Works and US Amines personnel.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.