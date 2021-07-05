Ms. Annie celebrates her 100th birthday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman recently celebrated a major milestone in style.

Ms. Annie Burton, who’s lived in Hampton Roads her whole life, joined Commonwealth Senior Living at Churchland House’s “Century Club” when she turned 100 years old on Friday.

Commonwealth says her family, friends and even local police officers joined her for the big celebration.

Ms. Annie got more than 100 cards for her birthday from all over America, and even from Canada. They also celebrated with cupcakes that spelled out 100 and Ms. Annie got a “100” tiara!

Some of the cards Miss Annie received.

Happy birthday, Ms. Annie!