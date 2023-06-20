PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coming soon to a theater near you – a movie that just might save a life.

The Historic Commodore Theater in Portsmouth Saturday morning will present a free screening of the award-winning docudrama The Black Walnut.

The Black Walnut addresses a devastating trend. Black men are 1.6 times more likely to get prostate cancer and more than twice as likely to die from it. Prostate cancer survivor Terrance Afer-Anderson wrote, produced, and directed the film.

” I bring in nine prostate cancer survivors … most of them telling their own stories,” said After-Anderson. The director’s personal story of taking on prostate cancer has taken a turn.

“After some 13 years, now it appears that my PSA level has doubled when previously it had been undetectable,” said Afer-Anderson in a recent Zoom interview.,

The Black Walnut will explain why the director’s cancer case is now under close surveillance.

“A lot of men don’t have symptoms until late [in the disease process],” Afer-Anderson said. “[The Black Walnut] discusses the various treatment options and it goes into the definition of PSA, which is a prostate-specific antigen that is a protein in the blood.”

Early detection of this slow-growing cancer is critical. Afer-Anderson told 10 On Your Side that typically, screening starts at age 50, but for Black men, screening starts at age 40.

“It’s is always a good idea to practice routine maintenance to have your PSA and the dreaded digital rectal exam that men don’t want to do,” Afer-Anderson said. “I tell men you have to man up and get it done.”

Thanks to a grant from the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, the first 50 men who register and attend the screening will receive a $35 gasoline gift card. A panel discussion, moderated by 10 On Your Side’s former anchor Don Roberts, will follow the screening.