PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Portsmouth Police confirmed the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Airline Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash.

No further information has been released. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.