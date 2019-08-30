Mother says she directed Portsmouth PD officers to handcuff kids, supports them keeping their jobs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “It was supposed to teach them a lesson,” a mother says about an incident involving her children that resulted in four Portsmouth police officers being placed on administrative leave.

It was early Tuesday afternoon when 32-year-old Patrice, who did not reveal her last name, received a call at work that her 8-year-old twin boys and three of her cousin’s kids had been caught shoplifting from George’s Market convenience store in Prentiss Park.

When she arrived to the store at 1902 Des Moines Avenue, she found the children, ages 7 to 12, outside with several Portsmouth police officers.

“They was all…they weren’t taking it serious,” Patrice said. “So that’s when I was like, ‘can’t ya’ll (the police) just put them in handcuffs? Can’t you just scare them?’ And they were like ‘yeah, we can’.”

Patrice said the group of officers did just that. Handcuffs were placed on the children and they were put into the backseat of a patrol car.

“In real life, if you get caught stealing then this is what is going to happen. You are going to go to jail,” Patrice said. “They needed to learn a lesson.”

Almost immediately after they were placed in the cruiser, they were taken out, released from handcuffs and told to not steal again according to Partrice. They also apologized to the store owner.

“Everything they are supposed to do as law enforcement they did it the correct way—so that’s how I’m not sure how the tables are turning,” Patrice said.

A news release from police on Wednesday stated Chief Angela Greene placed four officers on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted into an interaction between the officers and some of the city’s ‘youngest citizens.’

Greene reviewed a citizen complaint about an incident that occurred the day before and assigned staff to investigate the allegations immediately according to the release.

“I will take all necessary action to ensure that Portsmouth Police Department interactions with the community are respectful and appropriate under the circumstances,” Greene stated Wednesday.

Patrice said she knows certain individuals felt she took it “too far.” But thinks suspending the officers is not fair.

“I was there every moment of the way,” Patrice said. “None of the police harmed them.”

Patrice said she would be the first to say something if she thought otherwise.

“We need to stand with our officers. We do not need officers that are just going to come and punch a clock and say I’m just here to do a job,” said Barry Randall, a community activist. “We want officers to care. And these officers aren’t going to care and invest their time into going beyond their regular duty if they are going to be punished or labeled.”

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department said they would not comment further “given the age of the citizens.”