Mother of 25-year-old shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Portsmouth wants justice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas will never be the same for Virginia Beach resident Dytania Collins.

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Collins’ son, 25- year-old Da’Jour Collins Sr., in Portsmouth on Christmas Eve.

“That’s usually my favorite holiday. I don’t even want to celebrate it like that anymore because its always going to be a reminder he got killed the day before,” Collins said.

He died just after 10:40 a.m. at Hamilton Place Apartments on Patriot Way in Portsmouth.

“For them to do my baby like that, to shoot him and let him drown in his blood, it kills me every day to know I cannot see my baby again. It hurts so bad,” Collins said.

Collins says Da’Jour was walking out of his friends house that morning when he was jumped. She says the person — or people — emptied his pockets and took his jewelry after shooting him.

Collins says he made it back up to the apartment’s doorway, where his friend tried to help him.

“The girl kept telling me my baby kept saying ‘Sit me up, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’ and she just kept telling him just to lay there,” she said.

Collins says he was only shot once, but the bullet pierced his heart and lung.

She says the apartment complex where it happened is a small community, so she feels somebody saw something.

She’s begging them to come forward.

“Somebody had to see something, and they don’t know, the little bit of information they have could help,” Collins said.

Detectives are continuing to actively investigate this case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Line.

Citizens can submit their anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The mother of 25 year old Da-Jour Collins is asking the community for help after her son was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Portsmouth. Her story coming up this evening on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gRyYOp9yx4 — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) January 14, 2020

