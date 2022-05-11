PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother and two children were able to escape a house fire in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue & Emergency Services crews responded to the 100 block of Pollux Circle West Wednesday around 5:25 p.m. for a report of a single-family residential fire, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Firefighters searched the home and then worked to confine, control and put out the fire.

A mother and two children were able to get out of the house because they were alerted by a smoke alarm.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting the displaced residents.

The fire marshal determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical short in a bedroom outlet.

The home sustained heavy fire damage.

There were no confirmed injuries to firefighters or residents, fire officials said.